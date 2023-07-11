What Do YOU Think The Next Shoe to Drop Is? Alien Invasion or Economic Collapse!? 😲💥LIVE Interview with Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver, Hyper-Inflation, Prepping & MORE! Plus Q&A The lovely legend of our time is BACK with Resistance Chicks for the first time since 2018! A lot has happened in the past 5 years & YOU have many questions about what is happening in the world today. Are we headed to #economiccollapse? Are we already in one? What should your family be doing to prepare for a #blackswanevent? Lynette's motto is food, water, energy, community, barter ability, & #wealthpreservation. Lynette doesn't just TALK about these things, she's implementing them in her own life. Come prepared with YOUR questions! #holditonwnit #preciousmetals #numismaticcoins #itmtrading #endthefed #selfsufficient Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/live-interview-with-lynette-zang/ Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2zbsq0-live-interview-with-lynette-zang.html





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