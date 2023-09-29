Moving Day for the Dawson Knives CNC Shop

After a months long, arduous separation with half the shop in the old building and half the shop in the new building waiting for the power to be ready, the CNC machines have finally come home!
The OMAX, HAAS Mini Mill, HAAS VF2 and others that help keep DK running are on the move to our new building on Liberator.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.