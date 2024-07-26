BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE ADL TRIES TO PULL A BAIT AND SWITCH ₪ ON THE GDL USING THE NAACP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
51 views • 9 months ago

#nashville #FASHVILLE


This was titled: "Failed WHITE RAPPER Turned Neo-Nazi Calls BLACK Kids N WORD & MONKEYS “You Are.."...but that's just inversion ✅


No - what you witnessed was a sloppily-executed smear campaign, run by the ADL and the Tennessee chapter of the NAACP, as exposed in WSMV4 ACCUSES THE GDL FOR TARGETING KIDS ☭ AS THEY TARGET KIDS [BIG DRAG BUS] - Joshua Williamson sent his relatives and some of their friends TO the location where the GDL were completing their last NTNT; you'll note that the kids absolutely know that they are in NO DANGER WHATSOEVER


Recall that Joshua Williamson was announced as a 'parent', and NOT a member of the NAACP, which would constitute a conflict of interest; he got into hot water over Twitter | X postings in regards to the treatments given to Kanye West and Kyrie Irving


VfB does what he does because he cannot countenance scumbaggery; this fool Joshua Williamson...just hate jews for no clear reason, but will do their bidding for some shekels ₪


https://www.newschannel5.com/news/newschannel-5-investigates/franklin-politics/confronting-the-hate-phil-williams-tells-neo-nazis-when-i-look-at-you-guys-i-do-not-think-master-race


Urban Politicians TV Patreon https://patreon.com/user?u=82925661&utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=join_link


Instagram https://instagram.com/urbanpoliticians_bigant?utm_medium=copy_lin


Instagram https://instagram.com/urbanpoliticianstv?utm_medium=copy_link


Facebook https://m.facebook.com/urban.politicians.9


Twitter: @montecarloant


email: [email protected]


Cash app $BigAnt56


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the copyright act of 1976 , allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research. Fair Use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of Fair use.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PxBR_e09-is

kanye westadlmisdirectionnaacpbait and switchkyrie irvinggdlmulti pronged attackracism narrativejoshua williamson
