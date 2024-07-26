THE ADL TRIES TO PULL A BAIT AND SWITCH ₪ ON THE GDL USING THE NAACP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was titled: "Failed WHITE RAPPER Turned Neo-Nazi Calls BLACK Kids N WORD & MONKEYS “You Are.."...but that's just inversion ✅
No - what you witnessed was a sloppily-executed smear campaign, run by the ADL and the Tennessee chapter of the NAACP, as exposed in WSMV4 ACCUSES THE GDL FOR TARGETING KIDS ☭ AS THEY TARGET KIDS [BIG DRAG BUS] - Joshua Williamson sent his relatives and some of their friends TO the location where the GDL were completing their last NTNT; you'll note that the kids absolutely know that they are in NO DANGER WHATSOEVER
Recall that Joshua Williamson was announced as a 'parent', and NOT a member of the NAACP, which would constitute a conflict of interest; he got into hot water over Twitter | X postings in regards to the treatments given to Kanye West and Kyrie Irving
VfB does what he does because he cannot countenance scumbaggery; this fool Joshua Williamson...just hate jews for no clear reason, but will do their bidding for some shekels ₪
