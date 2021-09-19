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Is INTELLIGENCE a GIFT or a CURSE?
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90 views • September 19, 2021
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Question: “I've heard Stefan talk about not shying down from showing/using your intellect, not making yourself look smaller as the metaphorical tall guy since it's lying to yourself and not using your gift to a full potential. But from my experience nothing good ever came from showing my intellect to my peers or teachers, it always came down to them belittling me or in some cases extreme bullying, which leads to me trying to ‘fit’ in with the other kids, i.e. not getting the grades I could, not talking to about the things I'd like to, etc. Which lead to me not willing or able to go to school anymore because of extreme depression at a very young age. My question would be if intelligence is something that pushed our society out of the muck, why does it feel like a curse more than a gift?”
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Question: “I've heard Stefan talk about not shying down from showing/using your intellect, not making yourself look smaller as the metaphorical tall guy since it's lying to yourself and not using your gift to a full potential. But from my experience nothing good ever came from showing my intellect to my peers or teachers, it always came down to them belittling me or in some cases extreme bullying, which leads to me trying to ‘fit’ in with the other kids, i.e. not getting the grades I could, not talking to about the things I'd like to, etc. Which lead to me not willing or able to go to school anymore because of extreme depression at a very young age. My question would be if intelligence is something that pushed our society out of the muck, why does it feel like a curse more than a gift?”
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▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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