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Uh-Oh! Not Another Vaccine Video
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151 views • April 17, 2022
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Yep! There is more that this channel has to say about covid-19, anti-vaxx, and the conspiracy theorists who have made dramatic stands against us for our position on these subjects, and for supposedly getting "distracted" from the teachings of Jesus by NOT agreeing with the conspiracists. Most of them have unsubscribed, but for those of you who remain, this video explains why exposing these conspiracy lies IS totally consistent with obedience to Jesus, and why it is so important to crawl out of the mire of misinformation and hysteria, if we have any hope of dealing with the REAL conspiracy plaguing the world today... which is global, passionate hatred for the teachings of Jesus. Are you willing to hear the Truth?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare & Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Person Walking | No Copyright | Green Screen Compilation by Greenie World
https://youtu.be/7EdBOqlZg28
Leave a comment with your thoughts about the video!
Yep! There is more that this channel has to say about covid-19, anti-vaxx, and the conspiracy theorists who have made dramatic stands against us for our position on these subjects, and for supposedly getting "distracted" from the teachings of Jesus by NOT agreeing with the conspiracists. Most of them have unsubscribed, but for those of you who remain, this video explains why exposing these conspiracy lies IS totally consistent with obedience to Jesus, and why it is so important to crawl out of the mire of misinformation and hysteria, if we have any hope of dealing with the REAL conspiracy plaguing the world today... which is global, passionate hatred for the teachings of Jesus. Are you willing to hear the Truth?
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Clare & Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Person Walking | No Copyright | Green Screen Compilation by Greenie World
https://youtu.be/7EdBOqlZg28
Keywords
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