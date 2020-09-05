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An Honest Conversation With A Stripper
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58 views • September 05, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3196/the-young-earth-science-debate-call-in-show-february-3rd-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3196-the-young-earth-science-debate-call-in-show-february-3rd-2016
Question: “I have been an exotic dancer for nine years and I want to change my career by opening my own bar. How do I overcome my fear of failure in a new field that I don't know much about, and which seems to have a high probability rate for failure?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3196-the-young-earth-science-debate-call-in-show-february-3rd-2016
Question: “I have been an exotic dancer for nine years and I want to change my career by opening my own bar. How do I overcome my fear of failure in a new field that I don't know much about, and which seems to have a high probability rate for failure?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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