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Dr. Michael Levitt (La cuarentena hace mas daño)
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Dr. Michael Levitt - Premio noven de Química 2013 - en 1967 se graduó en el King's College de Londres y en 1971 se doctoró en biofísica por la Universidad de Cambridge (Reino Unido), fue profesor entre 1979 y 1987 en el Instituto Weizmann de Ciencias (Israel) y finalmente en la Universidad de Stanford como catedrático de Biología estructural desde 1987 (Estados Unidos)
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