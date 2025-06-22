BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Aerial view of one of the impact sites in Tel Aviv
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 15 hours ago

💥🇮🇱 Aerial view of one of the impact sites in Tel Aviv.

Adding:

Ben Gurion Airport, a biological research center and command centers were the targets of Iran's early morning attack on Israel, the IRGC stated.

Adding: 

IRGC says Iran used Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile for first time in early morning attack on Israel.

Adding:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that “the number, dispersion, and size of American military bases in the region make them vulnerable.”

The IRGC made clear that Iran will continue striking Israel following the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Adding: 

Oman's Foreign Ministry has condemned US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities as illegal aggression and called for immediate de-escalation.

The US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities threatens to widen the conflict in the Middle East region and violates international law, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy