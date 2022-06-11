A Massive Pentagon Pyramid Discovered On Mars

I discovered a massive pentagon-shaped pyramid on Mars. It is located southeast of Elysium Mons at 12° N. It is almost 90 times the size of the Pentagon building in the United States. Since it appears to be heavily damaged on its east side, it is reasonable to speculate that the pyramid had some sort of military function, much like the Pentagon building in the United States.

The artificiality of the Pentagon Pyramid can be proven by its special size, orientation and coordinates. Its radius is equal to one thousandth that of the equatorial circumference of the planet and its west side is oriented exactly in a north-south direction. The latitude of its centre is 12° N and the longitude of its east-west midpoint is also 12 degrees but the latter is in terms of big degrees rather than regular degrees and this longitude is in reference to the Dagger Peak Prime Meridian. An explanation of big degrees and ancient Martian prime meridians can be found in my Brigheon Video: “NASA’s Big Secret: The Topography of Mars is Artificial. Episode 2. Prime Meridians.” https://www.brighteon.com/759ac418-16f2-4d04-aea8-cb6d17653aa5

The artificiality of the Pentagon Pyramid can also be seen in its distances from other important structures on Mars. These distances closely conform to sacred geometry formulae. These findings are further proof of an advanced civilization that once existed on Mars.