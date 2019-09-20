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There is Only One Race - The Human Race
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42 views • September 20, 2019
Anti-Racism Educator Jane Elliott-There is Only One Race. The Human Race
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFQkLp5u-No
NBC News Published on Sep 29, 2017
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Known for her “blue-eyed, brown-eyed” experiment, where she ran
her class as though the children with brown eyes were superior
to children with blue eyes, educator Jane Elliott has spent
the last 50 years fighting racism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFQkLp5u-No
NBC News Published on Sep 29, 2017
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Known for her “blue-eyed, brown-eyed” experiment, where she ran
her class as though the children with brown eyes were superior
to children with blue eyes, educator Jane Elliott has spent
the last 50 years fighting racism.
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