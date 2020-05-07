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Dr. Ron Paul: The COLLAPSE Is Based On A LIE! - Is THIS A Manufactured CRISIS? (MIRRORED)
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933 views • May 07, 2020
Dr. Ron Paul: The COLLAPSE Is Based On A LIE! - Is THIS A Manufactured CRISIS? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://youtu.be/vSTFZsCIdVE
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media?
Josh Sigurdson talks with Former Congressman Dr. Ron Paul of The Liberty Report about the collapse of the global economy due to a stunning exaggeration and lie. As people are left without a job, will we see stagflation? Hyperinflation? How will people react when they realize the lie they've been told?
We ask Dr. Paul if he believes this is a manufactured crisis and though he says he certainly knows the US among other countries have been known to create such a crisis before, he isn't sure what caused it and how, but he knows that the long term effects on the economy and of course basic freedoms are extremely destructive.
Who are we listening to and why? How will this effect us long term?
Dr. Paul diagnoses the current state of the world and the state of freedom as well as gives his thoughts on some positive aspects we could possibly see in the future as Texas lifts some of the crazy consequences due to public demand.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
Find Ron Paul's channel HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Ron Paul
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2020
"Find the truth, be the change!"
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://youtu.be/vSTFZsCIdVE
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media?
Josh Sigurdson talks with Former Congressman Dr. Ron Paul of The Liberty Report about the collapse of the global economy due to a stunning exaggeration and lie. As people are left without a job, will we see stagflation? Hyperinflation? How will people react when they realize the lie they've been told?
We ask Dr. Paul if he believes this is a manufactured crisis and though he says he certainly knows the US among other countries have been known to create such a crisis before, he isn't sure what caused it and how, but he knows that the long term effects on the economy and of course basic freedoms are extremely destructive.
Who are we listening to and why? How will this effect us long term?
Dr. Paul diagnoses the current state of the world and the state of freedom as well as gives his thoughts on some positive aspects we could possibly see in the future as Texas lifts some of the crazy consequences due to public demand.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
Find Ron Paul's channel HERE:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig
JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
GET YOUR TICKETS To AnarchoVegas 2020 and use promo code WAM to save 10%!
http://anarchovegas.com/
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Ron Paul
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
BUY JOHN SNEISEN'S LATEST BOOK HERE:
Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1988497051/ref=zg_bs_tab_pd_bsnr_2?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=ZBK6VTXQRA2F77RYZ602
Kindle
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B073V5R72H/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1500130568&sr=1-1
DONATE HERE:
https://www.gofundme.com/w3e2es
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2020
"Find the truth, be the change!"
Category
News and Politics
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