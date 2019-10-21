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Greta Rally Exploits Tribal Canadians
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381 views • October 21, 2019
Greta Rally Exploits Tribal Canadians for Marxist Global Climate Change! Based on the false premise that only a central world government can save the planet from borderless environmental concerns. Greta working to give Trudeau the vote. Held at the Alberta Legislature on October 18, 2019, three days before the Canadian federal election.
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