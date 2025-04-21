Purge Body of Poisonous Chemicals Like Aluminum via Lifesaving MasterPeace - Matthew Hazen

We are being poisoned every day, and it is critical that we detox! Matthew Hazen is the founder and CEO of Human Consciousness Support, and he’s got the antidote for the evil depopulation agenda. He discusses his work with the detox-based product MasterPeace, which uses zeolite to kick-start the natural healing process. Matthew says MasterPeace not only supports detoxification, but can remove up to 60-80 percent of lifelong toxins like aluminum and forever chemicals, which he links to rising autism rates and central nervous system issues. Matthew emphasizes the pineal gland’s role in connecting our body to our consciousness, touting reported dream clarity and lucidity among users. Learn more and get your hands on this fascinating naturopathic solution called MasterPeace now.









Matthew says thousands of pounds of aluminum are inhaled by Americans every year





Matthew strongly supports the work of Dr. Robert Young, who is currently in prison for his work as a naturopath





People feel sick because they’re being poisoned and EMF waves have less harmful effects if heavy metals are removed via MasterPeace









