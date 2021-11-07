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5 to 11-Year-Olds Begin to be Injected with Pfizer Shot - Deaths and Injuries Expected to Follow
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50 views • November 07, 2021
Pfizer wants to inject your children with their products, and they have spent a lot of money on advertising, including targeting children and portraying them as "super heros."
But we have already seen what their shots do to children in the 12 to 19 range. Many have died or are now permanently crippled.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-reveals-fraud-in-pfizer-covid-vaccine-trials-as-5-to-11-year-olds-begin-to-be-injected-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries-to-follow/
https://t.me/bannedvid
But we have already seen what their shots do to children in the 12 to 19 range. Many have died or are now permanently crippled.
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-reveals-fraud-in-pfizer-covid-vaccine-trials-as-5-to-11-year-olds-begin-to-be-injected-vaccine-deaths-and-injuries-to-follow/
https://t.me/bannedvid
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