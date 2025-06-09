JK’s NON-ATTACHMENT to her CROCHET projects; the cup is already broken MVI_4492-3merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crocheting now for 57 or so years, JK has crocheted thread in length to Pluto and back, and so, when a project has to be unravelled and started again, it is a mere trifle to her. This poncho project represented about 4 or 5 days of work, until she discovered a mistake at the beginning. Without so much as a Tom Cruise cheek muscle-flinch, JK pulled the thread out of the poncho, rewinding into 2 giant balls, and began again.