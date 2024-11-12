Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 39 | Ancient Mysteries Unveiled

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this Veteran's Day, this a special episode of Sovereign Sisters Podcast with guest Joe McKinney from The Ancient Enigma Files. Known for uncovering mysteries of the past — from ancient civilizations and cryptids to UFOs and conspiracies — Joe brings his expertise and curiosity to our show for a fascinating discussion. We’ll also honor Joe’s Navy service and hear about Project First Step, the charity he founded to help people in need of a fresh start. Tune in as we explore Joe's unique journey from military service to mystery-solving and his mission to make a difference.
Find all of Joe’s links at https://linktr.ee/enigmafiles
Project First Step: https://www.projectfirststep.com
