Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 39 | Ancient Mysteries Unveiled
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
1 follower
21 views • 5 months ago

On this Veteran's Day, this a special episode of Sovereign Sisters Podcast with guest Joe McKinney from The Ancient Enigma Files. Known for uncovering mysteries of the past — from ancient civilizations and cryptids to UFOs and conspiracies — Joe brings his expertise and curiosity to our show for a fascinating discussion. We’ll also honor Joe’s Navy service and hear about Project First Step, the charity he founded to help people in need of a fresh start. Tune in as we explore Joe's unique journey from military service to mystery-solving and his mission to make a difference.

Find all of Joe’s links at https://linktr.ee/enigmafiles

Project First Step: https://www.projectfirststep.com

JOIN ME MONDAYS at 4pm PT~5pm MT~6pm CT~7pm ET on Rumble @sovereignsisters

LINKS: https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws/

sovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinshiddentruthsjoemckinneysovereigncastancientmysteriesenigmafiles
