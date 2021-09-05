PrØfü$a PrØpheT$

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PrØfü$a PrØpheT$
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101 views • September 05, 2021
Don’t resist just play along
Plunge that needle in your arm
Your isolation, your prison
Wear 3 diapers on your face
There’s a brand new mutant strain
Take that needle yet again
You think they love you
Abuse you
You keep coming back for more
Cytokine your stupid ass
Digitise your useless cash
Hypnotize you steriilize you
Steal your souls transhumanize you
A Profusion of prophets
Profit from your losses
Love big pharma ?
They charm ya ?
With corruption in their eyes
Modify your RNA
Get your Gene spliced DNA
Get your Pfizer appetizer
Covax poison in your veins
Love and obey your government
Take their holy sacrement
Covaids potion, The notion
That they care about your health
Plunge that needle in your arm
Your isolation, your prison
Wear 3 diapers on your face
There’s a brand new mutant strain
Take that needle yet again
You think they love you
Abuse you
You keep coming back for more
Cytokine your stupid ass
Digitise your useless cash
Hypnotize you steriilize you
Steal your souls transhumanize you
A Profusion of prophets
Profit from your losses
Love big pharma ?
They charm ya ?
With corruption in their eyes
Modify your RNA
Get your Gene spliced DNA
Get your Pfizer appetizer
Covax poison in your veins
Love and obey your government
Take their holy sacrement
Covaids potion, The notion
That they care about your health
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