Sokkou Seitokai - Sonic Council (1998, Saturn)

Sokkou Seitokai - Sonic Council (速攻生徒会 Sonic Council - "Swift Attack Studen Council") is a one-onone fighting game developed by SIMS and published by Banpresto. It was only released in Japan.

The game is based on the manga Sokkou Seitokai by Masashi Ogawa.

There are nine characters to choose from. You have three buttons for punches, three buttons for kicks, one for provoking and one for "Sonic Shift". Apart from 2-player mode, the game has a training mode with configurable CPU, a story mode and a survival mode. In survival mode, you play one-rounded matches until you're game over.