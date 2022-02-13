© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6165: Trudeau V Truckers. Durham: They Spied on Trump. Secret Dominion Report
Follow
2
Share
Report
278 views • February 13, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
One Dad Feels Guilty After 10-Year-Old Son Died Following COVID-19 Vaccination.
Durham: Clinton Allies Spied On The Executive Office Of The President.
Biden Administration Urges Court Not to Allow Release of ‘Secret Report’ on Dominion Voting Machines.
Justin Trudeau Warns Freedom Truckers from Hidden Bunker that Crackdown Is Coming after Late Night Meeting.
Ontario Premier Reportedly Said He Was Going to Drop Vaccine Mandates But Then He Declares a State of Emergency?
Ontario Government orders Freeze of GiveSendGo Fundraiser for Trucker Convoy by Court Order – Company tells them off.
Canadian Police Arrive To "Remove" Freedom Convoy Protesters From.
Ambassador Bridge as protestors link arms and veterans form a human shield to prevent arrests.
One Canadian Army Major Sends an Urgent Message to Canadians and Calls on Military and Police Comrades to Stand Up Against Government Forced Medical Tyranny.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
One Dad Feels Guilty After 10-Year-Old Son Died Following COVID-19 Vaccination.
Durham: Clinton Allies Spied On The Executive Office Of The President.
Biden Administration Urges Court Not to Allow Release of ‘Secret Report’ on Dominion Voting Machines.
Justin Trudeau Warns Freedom Truckers from Hidden Bunker that Crackdown Is Coming after Late Night Meeting.
Ontario Premier Reportedly Said He Was Going to Drop Vaccine Mandates But Then He Declares a State of Emergency?
Ontario Government orders Freeze of GiveSendGo Fundraiser for Trucker Convoy by Court Order – Company tells them off.
Canadian Police Arrive To "Remove" Freedom Convoy Protesters From.
Ambassador Bridge as protestors link arms and veterans form a human shield to prevent arrests.
One Canadian Army Major Sends an Urgent Message to Canadians and Calls on Military and Police Comrades to Stand Up Against Government Forced Medical Tyranny.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.