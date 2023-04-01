I Tried Warning You 200,000,000 are Coming

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
1,725,690 views (YouTube) Jun 18, 2022
Why Do You Think World Leaders Are Ignoring The War That is Happening Right Now? Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries looking at Biblical Revelation and what will happen according to the book of Revelation when Jesus Christ returns.
Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.