Daniel Horowitz: Confronting Covid Fascism with New Nuremberg Trial

There are numerous parallels between the Third Reich and the modern political establishments in the West that embraced purely fascist Covid pandemic measures of total control and depopulation, argues Daniel Horowitz. One of the main differences, however, is that this time, this regime is not limited to a single country but is global.





In this interview with The New American, Mr. Horowitz exposes one of the biggest delusions of today: that the mishandling of the Covid pandemic was merely an unfortunate result of incompetence. In truth, he argues, the government, in concert with the medical-industrial complex, "acted with malfeasance and willful intent to destroy human life."





Noting that perpetrators of Covid fascism come from both political parties in the United States, Mr. Horowitz offers solutions for confronting and prosecuting them.





Daniel Horowitz is senior editor of The Blaze, cofounder of Conservative Review, and host of the Conservative Review podcast.





Rise of the Fourth Reich: Confronting COVID Fascism with a New Nuremberg Trial, So This Never Happens Again by Daniel Horowitz and Steve Deace is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble, and Simon&Schuster.





