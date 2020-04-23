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Business Owner Arrested 4 Staying Open During CornHolioVirus
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16 views • April 23, 2020
Fascist Police in Winslow arrest man for keeping his bisiness open. Yet, they are releasing criminals into the streets across the country! So criminals can walk free, but dare tou open your business, you go to jail. America is turning into a 3rd world tyrannical police state. Now you can't buy or sell. Wake up America!
Video Source:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uPxlmrhKAJc&feature=youtu.be
Link to Article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dont-want-feel-like-harassing-awful-bodycam-video-shows-business-owner-harassed-police-staying-open/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Video Source:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uPxlmrhKAJc&feature=youtu.be
Link to Article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/dont-want-feel-like-harassing-awful-bodycam-video-shows-business-owner-harassed-police-staying-open/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
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