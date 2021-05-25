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When the snowflakes fall – the POWER of disclosure!
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110 views • May 25, 2021
Since Angela Merkel recently prophesied: "The pandemic will only be defeated if all people on earth are vaccinated...", only sufficient pressure from the people can bring those determined would-be dictators down to their knees. Since all their power, with which they are tormenting humanity and nearly driving it crazy, is only based on invisible claims, Ivo Sasek is rocking their corona* with 17 revelations. (*Corona = crown) …
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