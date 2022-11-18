Create New Account
Shooting video on your phone when it's in the hands of a pro
89 views
channel image
shipshard
Published 11 days ago |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otbuS2Bfnpo 


At this level, you can shoot a documentary, a music video, a story for Internet resources, advertising, and much more. Shooting with a phone is much cheaper. The video was shot on the camera of a smartphone XIAOMI Redmi Note 9S.

Demo video showing the possibilities of shooting video on the phone when it is in the hands of a professional.

Review "Case for a business for shooting video on a phone"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYKMdGFL0GQ 

Compare quality? Smartphone versus professional video camera.


Mobilography. Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

Post your work through the offer news https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone.

We tell stories about our photos and get to know each other.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Video for COUBSaint Petersburg excursion

https://coub.com/view/38xh41 


Keywords
businessimagestoryprofessionalreportagevideo for businessmobile videographysmartphone photographymobilographyattractionsmobile photographysmartphone videographybudget videoinexpensive video

