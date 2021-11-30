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POWER TO THE PEOPLE: MARTINIQUE & GUADELOUPE
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60 views • November 30, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Links to articles, music and references
Music:
Les Misérables Cast - Do You Hear The People Sing?
March 25, 2013
https://youtu.be/PUlQNsl4Qvk
Music video by Les Misérables Cast performing People's Song. (C) 2013 Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, under exclusive license to Polydor Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited
#LesMisérables #DoYouHearThePeopleSing #Vevo
Articles:
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/french-state-officials-residence-attacked-114736333.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEBcSVkUmXhXwZJrS4gZI5dk9fJeS0Sb_2TLgqDLgRCK14fbpoVXS6XcqzvgbAnzpVYgrWri4y87GpnpdY7eegHniEk5qHG169kBH_EArTujGAeZyDSJEPWiIcnJ-Ln74RwGP_JpKeJfP50HDMCHYvkcCiTk6snLBLVfYDKTltMF
https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/martinique-riots-gain-force-protesters-attack-police-journalists-2021-11-26/
The Caribbean islands poisoned by a carcinogenic pesticide
https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-54992051
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Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.
Links to articles, music and references
Music:
Les Misérables Cast - Do You Hear The People Sing?
March 25, 2013
https://youtu.be/PUlQNsl4Qvk
Music video by Les Misérables Cast performing People's Song. (C) 2013 Cameron Mackintosh Ltd, under exclusive license to Polydor Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited
#LesMisérables #DoYouHearThePeopleSing #Vevo
Articles:
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/french-state-officials-residence-attacked-114736333.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEBcSVkUmXhXwZJrS4gZI5dk9fJeS0Sb_2TLgqDLgRCK14fbpoVXS6XcqzvgbAnzpVYgrWri4y87GpnpdY7eegHniEk5qHG169kBH_EArTujGAeZyDSJEPWiIcnJ-Ln74RwGP_JpKeJfP50HDMCHYvkcCiTk6snLBLVfYDKTltMF
https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/martinique-riots-gain-force-protesters-attack-police-journalists-2021-11-26/
The Caribbean islands poisoned by a carcinogenic pesticide
https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-54992051
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Telegram
https://t.me/CraigPeterDG
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Free Talk 45
https://freetalk.app/CraigPeterDG
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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