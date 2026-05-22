Control Before the Crisis, an interview with Aaron Day

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Surveillance infrastructure is being installed before any official crisis. Flock cameras, drone license plate readers, biometric scanning, and AI data centers are already here. Once food shortages or emergencies hit, rationing by thumbprint becomes normal. Digital price tags and snitch apps are spreading state by state. The control grid is live and growing. Don’t wait for the crisis to understand what’s already in place. Watch the full interview.
#SurveillanceState #Biometrics #DataCenters #ControlGrid #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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