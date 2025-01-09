The Book of Enoch - Chapter 12-16

Judgement of the Watchers

Origin of Demons





Chapter 12 – Before the Archangels act, God has Enoch (who has already been translated at this point) declare judgement on Azazel and the Fallen Angels

Chapter 13 – The Fallen Angels plead with Enoch to petition God for forgiveness on their behalf, as they are too ashamed from their sin to do it themselves

Chapter 14 – Enoch sees a vision of God's throne room, with God on His throne

Chapter 15 – God gives Enoch His reply, which includes a sharp rebuke against the Fallen Angels. We learn the fate of their offspring, the Nephilim, which become evil spirits on the earth, ie. demons

Chapter 16 – The Fallen Angels and all the godless have their final fate sealed