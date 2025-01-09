The Book of Enoch - Chapter 12-16

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judgement of the Watchers
Origin of Demons
Chapter 12 – Before the Archangels act, God has Enoch (who has already been translated at this point) declare judgement on Azazel and the Fallen Angels
Chapter 13 – The Fallen Angels plead with Enoch to petition God for forgiveness on their behalf, as they are too ashamed from their sin to do it themselves
Chapter 14 – Enoch sees a vision of God's throne room, with God on His throne
Chapter 15 – God gives Enoch His reply, which includes a sharp rebuke against the Fallen Angels. We learn the fate of their offspring, the Nephilim, which become evil spirits on the earth, ie. demons
Chapter 16 – The Fallen Angels and all the godless have their final fate sealed