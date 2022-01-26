Ricardo Bossi - The Last Australia Day - Jan. 26th, 2022

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According to Ricardo Bossi, during the next year the Australian people will be forced to realize that they are the target of genocide by their own corrupt elected officials. Their only recourse, if they wish to survive, is to stand together and no longer comply.
https://rumble.com/vt943x-australiaone-party-the-last-australia-day.html
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