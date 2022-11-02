Loveworld Festival of Music & Arts - 3rd Edition | Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27, 2022

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A 5-day festival of festivals including: music, films, dance arts, fashion designs, arts & crafts, sports, exhibitions, trade fair, comedy, workshops, seminars, games, colorful floats, kiddie fun parks and lots more. Above all a festival of praise & worship to our Lord Jesus Christ
Location: Loveworld Campgrounds - Asese, Nigeria
To view our 24x7 stream and much more, visit our website at LoveworldUSA.org , view channel "Loveworld USA TV" on Roku, download the LiveTV mobile app, or subscribe to AlphaTV at alphatv.global