"The Secret Code of the Illuminati” with Zen Garcia & Shane Knock
Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts
Published 18 hours ago |

!!! SPECIAL ADDITIONAL BROADCAST !!!

(Weekly Tuesday schedule remains the same)

The secret agenda on which Illuminati works is to create an elite one-world government that will mobilize the distribution of power and money under its control. The thirteen steps symbolize the thirteen satanic bloodlines that are part of this cult.

Join Zen Garcia of "Sacred World publishing & Shane Knock on "Eating Wild Honey and Locusts as they continue in this series.

Keywords
illuminatizen garciasecret agendashane knockelite one-world governmentdistribution of powerthirteen satanic bloodlines

