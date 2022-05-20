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Short Update About Project Tomahawk (Scott McKay)
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477 views • May 20, 2022
Economic Warfare Against the Cabal: https://www.survivethenews.com/go/finalsurvivalplan/ Stop funding the cabal by buying from woke corporation that sell you poisonous products! Start buying from freedom loving companies that are private and debt-free! Your purchases can help squeeze these criminal empires dry over time. It's time for patriots to take back the control!
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