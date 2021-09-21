BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings
PNW PATRIOTS
PNW PATRIOTS
163 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 21, 2021
BREAKING PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public with Secret Recordings

‘Government Doesn’t Want to Show the [COVID] Vaccine is Full of Sh*t’

They ‘Shove’ Adverse Effect Reporting ‘Under the Mat’

#CovidVaxExposed

QUICKLY DISTRIBUTE THIS VIDEO BY PROXY ON TWITTER - CLICK HERE: https://ctt.ec/qc994
Keywords
vaccinewhistleblowercovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Morgan S. Verity
Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Sterling Ashworth
Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Coco Somers
Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Coco Somers
Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy