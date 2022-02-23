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GRAND JURY DAY 4 DR. PROFESSOR SUCHARIT BHAKDI + SCIENTIST FORMER PFIZER CHIEF MICHAEL YEADON
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328 views • February 23, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich's team Grand Jury Day 4
Dr Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
and scientist former Pfizer Chief Michael Yeadon
explains the truth about the Cv19 vaccines and why all of the cv19 vaccines must be STOPPED!
"They are FAKE vaccines
They could never had work! " - Michael Yeadon ex Pfizer Cief
This video is from TheTruthLight2020 on Bitchute.
Dr Professor Sucharit Bhakdi
and scientist former Pfizer Chief Michael Yeadon
explains the truth about the Cv19 vaccines and why all of the cv19 vaccines must be STOPPED!
"They are FAKE vaccines
They could never had work! " - Michael Yeadon ex Pfizer Cief
This video is from TheTruthLight2020 on Bitchute.
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