© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Fellow Whites Discussing White People That Need To Shut Up - Duerstream #4
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • December 21, 2020
These are the kinda people that are taking over in these dark new times. Bougie, tattooed, hipster urbanites, telling working class huwytes that in the face of #BLM #ANTIFA terrorism, and anti huwyte bs manifesting everywhere, that they just need to shut up. Gotta love it, man.
Donate on Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/duerststreams/tip
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
SHIRTS: https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/62098408
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@DuerstTheWuerst:d
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Donate on Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/duerststreams/tip
Donate on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
SHIRTS: https://www.redbubble.com/shop/ap/62098408
FOLLOW//
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DuerstTheWuerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
Odysee: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@DuerstTheWuerst:d
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.