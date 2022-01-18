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Psaki & Globalists: “We’re looking … to prevent people from being able to exercise their fundamental rights.”
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283 views • January 18, 2022
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Featured Content:
Jan Psaki “We’re looking … to prevent people from being able to exercise their fundamental rights.”
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107638979895309566
TALKING POINTS:
- They know we have God-given inalienable rights.
- They know we can only be deprived of our rights if we a) fail to invoke, assert, and defend them and b) if we willingly consent or acquiesce to their proposed tyranny.
- This system of self-imposed slavery is similar to the ancient aryan and Meneshaw system used by various Cults throughout history, most notably, the Hindu/Indian Brahman sect, which uses the 3 classes of spirit status as a justification to enslave lower spirits incarnating as humans.
- More recently, the Protestant Reformation, the developments of The Church of England, via King James et al, and the belief in Pre-Destination and the Tenants of Calvinism repackaged ancient forms of what I refer to as the Fallacy of Justified Slavery.
- All these systems are based on one core logical assertion, that all of God’s children have rights, but only the faithful and the righteous can retain their rights, while all those who commit sin or misuse their rights, by their own deeds, give up their rights. And therefore, if a righteous person is harmed by a sinner, the righteous man can act as an agent of God’s wrath, depriving them of life, liberty, and ultimately, the right to freedom from slavery.
What is Calvinism? - Understanding the History and Denominational Doctrine
https://www.christianity.com/church/denominations/what-is-calvinism.html
- COVID-19 Slavery. COVID slavery is a Neo-secular form of Justified Slavery. Here, a citizen’s freedom in a COVID world depends on their compliance with imposed COVID policies, which, on the surface, are designed to protect the many by forcing the few to comply. Anyone who does not comply is considered a threat to the health and safety of the body politic (the people and the state) and therefore, such a dissenting citizen can justifiably have their rights taken from them, and even be forced to do things, like wear masks, quarantine, and the be deprived of bodily autonomy through forced vaccination.
- The USA, contrary to popular belief, did not abolish slavery. Abolish means, to formally put an end to (a system, practice or institution). Instead, the 13th amendment abolished only one form of slavery, while it created a constitutionally justified basis of legal slavery. Here, anyone who is found guilty of a crime can be legally enslaved—although we don’t refer to it as legal slavery.
- Paski and the CCP and Biden-era globalists she represents and works for, have likely sold their ilk and minions on the Neo-variant of the Justified Slavery. And the media has sold the masses on this form of COVID-secular-slavery as well.
- But if we think critical, work together, and realize our commonalities, we can end the divide and conquer, of which, slavery is a symptom.
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JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
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REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Book Mentioned
COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
Featured Content:
Jan Psaki “We’re looking … to prevent people from being able to exercise their fundamental rights.”
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107638979895309566
TALKING POINTS:
- They know we have God-given inalienable rights.
- They know we can only be deprived of our rights if we a) fail to invoke, assert, and defend them and b) if we willingly consent or acquiesce to their proposed tyranny.
- This system of self-imposed slavery is similar to the ancient aryan and Meneshaw system used by various Cults throughout history, most notably, the Hindu/Indian Brahman sect, which uses the 3 classes of spirit status as a justification to enslave lower spirits incarnating as humans.
- More recently, the Protestant Reformation, the developments of The Church of England, via King James et al, and the belief in Pre-Destination and the Tenants of Calvinism repackaged ancient forms of what I refer to as the Fallacy of Justified Slavery.
- All these systems are based on one core logical assertion, that all of God’s children have rights, but only the faithful and the righteous can retain their rights, while all those who commit sin or misuse their rights, by their own deeds, give up their rights. And therefore, if a righteous person is harmed by a sinner, the righteous man can act as an agent of God’s wrath, depriving them of life, liberty, and ultimately, the right to freedom from slavery.
What is Calvinism? - Understanding the History and Denominational Doctrine
https://www.christianity.com/church/denominations/what-is-calvinism.html
- COVID-19 Slavery. COVID slavery is a Neo-secular form of Justified Slavery. Here, a citizen’s freedom in a COVID world depends on their compliance with imposed COVID policies, which, on the surface, are designed to protect the many by forcing the few to comply. Anyone who does not comply is considered a threat to the health and safety of the body politic (the people and the state) and therefore, such a dissenting citizen can justifiably have their rights taken from them, and even be forced to do things, like wear masks, quarantine, and the be deprived of bodily autonomy through forced vaccination.
- The USA, contrary to popular belief, did not abolish slavery. Abolish means, to formally put an end to (a system, practice or institution). Instead, the 13th amendment abolished only one form of slavery, while it created a constitutionally justified basis of legal slavery. Here, anyone who is found guilty of a crime can be legally enslaved—although we don’t refer to it as legal slavery.
- Paski and the CCP and Biden-era globalists she represents and works for, have likely sold their ilk and minions on the Neo-variant of the Justified Slavery. And the media has sold the masses on this form of COVID-secular-slavery as well.
- But if we think critical, work together, and realize our commonalities, we can end the divide and conquer, of which, slavery is a symptom.
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
___EMF PROTECTION FOR 5G & WIFI___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/emfharmonized/
___ASCENT NUTRITION___
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/ascent/
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