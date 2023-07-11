I don't like deception, and this time I'm calling out one of my favorite leaders for it. He talks about being smeared (which is a nice way of saying slandered), well, welcome to my world, Josh. Now that you've had a taste of it, when will you investigate the GOP fundraisers that have slandered me?
#Deception, #Hawley, #Slander
