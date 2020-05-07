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Mass manipulation and sourcery in the media
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30 views • May 07, 2020
Jonathan Adampants gives a full in-depth analysis of the mind manipulation (neuro-linguistic programming) techniques and sourcery utilized by Fox News anchors Sean Hannity and Alan Colmes during an interview with Kevin Barrett about 9/11.
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