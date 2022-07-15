Situation Update, 7/15/22 - You will EAT CRICKETS and DRINK PEE...

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Situation Update, July 15, 2022 - You will EAT CRICKETS and DRINK PEE on a floating prison barge
0:00 Action
13:30 Horror Story
26:22 Power Grid Failure
38:45 Transportation Collapse
43:35 Politics
57:25 Abortions
1:09:25 Insect CRICKETS
1:15:53 Floating Prison Barge
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