ACB 123 KBJ
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
4 views • 22 hours ago

This episode hits on everything from Supreme Court smackdowns to Ohio’s latest budget wrangling. Some fascinating historical context, legal insight, and yes, even a bit of humor about how our government actually works.


Here are 3 key takeaways that resonated with me:


Judicial Power & Nationwide Injunctions: The Supreme Court’s recent decision hammered home a crucial point—allowing a single district judge to halt federal policy nationwide is a bad idea, no matter which side of the aisle you’re on. Amy Coney Barrett’s opinion (and the fiery back-and-forth with Ketanji Brown Jackson) is a reminder of just how critical it is to keep checks and balances intact.


Budget Battles & Political Theater: Ohio’s “big and beautiful” budget bill is full of political give-and-take. Whether it’s debate over taxing H1B remittances, property tax relief, or flat tax reforms, the hosts highlighted how government spending (and the process to pass it) is often more about showmanship than substance.


Understanding Our History—with Nuance: The episode underscored the importance of studying our country’s past honestly, including the complexities of the Founding Fathers and the long, painful arc of issues like slavery. Our modern debates about policy and social justice are richer (and fairer) when we confront history head-on, not through simplistic narratives.


Common Sense Moments


00:00 Reflecting on July 4th


08:17 Short-Sighted Statutes and Grant's Legacy


12:59 Injunctions as Legal Tools


20:04 Politicization of Supreme Court Nominations


23:57 Speech Restrictions and Content Discrimination


27:15 Defending Unpopular Cases and Challenges


34:15 Misleading Goods and Political Frustrations


41:10 Debt Compromise: A Necessary Choice


44:32 Ohio Budget: DeWine's 67 Vetoes


48:25 Ohio Property Tax Controversy


01:00:21 Tragic Crash: Truck Driver Sentenced


01:07:06 US Debt Crisis: Real Cuts Needed


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

free speechsupreme courttaxesnational debtohioacbbig beautiful bill
