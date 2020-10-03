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The Cursed Satanic Left Hoping President Trump Dies
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29 views • October 03, 2020
Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel
Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits, who prowl through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.
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Ghoulish North Carolina Democrat Jenna Wadsworth Celebrates President Trump’s Coronavirus Diagnosis in Unbelievable Video
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-ghoulish-north-carolina-democrat-jenna-wadsworth-celebrates-president-trumps-coronavirus-diagnosis-unbelievable-video/
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Candlelight Prayer Vigil Tonight for President Trump and First Lady Melania — 8:45 PM ET
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-candlelight-prayer-vigil-tonight-president-trump-first-lady-melania-845-pm-et/
Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; and do Thou, O Prince of the Heavenly Host, by the Power of God, cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits, who prowl through the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.
--------------------
Ghoulish North Carolina Democrat Jenna Wadsworth Celebrates President Trump’s Coronavirus Diagnosis in Unbelievable Video
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-ghoulish-north-carolina-democrat-jenna-wadsworth-celebrates-president-trumps-coronavirus-diagnosis-unbelievable-video/
---------------------------
Candlelight Prayer Vigil Tonight for President Trump and First Lady Melania — 8:45 PM ET
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-candlelight-prayer-vigil-tonight-president-trump-first-lady-melania-845-pm-et/
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