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Decoding The Practice of Natural Movement with Erwan LeCorre
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6 views • July 02, 2020
New podcast interview with Erwan LeCorre, founder and innovator of a physical education system and lifestyle known as MovNat. In this episode, we discuss the philosophy of natural movement. how to determine why you train, and the importance of maintaining a functional movement practice outdoors. To see the full show notes, please visit http://blog.biohackingsecrets.com.
Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
Here’s where you can grab your copy of my free book The Biohacker’s Guide to Upgraded Energy and Focus (just help with shipping) https://biohackersguide.com/biohackers-guide-free. Learn more about the most effective High Performance Coaching Program in the world and have Anthony personally help you get in the best shape of your life, double your energy, and live in a state of optimal performance www.biohackingsecrets.com/coaching
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