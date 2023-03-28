How to Know What My Loving Self Is? Discovering My Real Self for the Rest of My Existence, The Most Complicated Being in the Universe, The Most Complex Physical Organism, Human Soul Transformation

Original:

https://youtu.be/ZyHt0-do_74

20160610-1130 The Creation Of My Real Self





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com









“THE PART OF THE WONDERFUL THING ABOUT THE WAY GOD’S CREATED YOU IS THAT YOU’RE GOING TO BE DISCOVERING YOUR REAL SELF FOR THE REST OF YOUR EXISTENCE.”

@ 02m02s









“I AM THE PINNACLE OF GOD’S CREATION."

@ 02m35s





“YOU – YOUR SOUL, IS MORE COMPLEX THAN THE UNIVERSE ITSELF.

AND THE ONLY THINGS THAT ARE ALMOST JUST AS COMPLICATED AS YOUR SOUL IS THE LAWS THAT GOVERN IT.”

@ 03m04s





“THE HUMAN SOUL IS THE ONLY ORGANISM THAT GOD HAS CREATED THAT CAN BE TRANSFORMED FROM IT’S CURRENT CREATED CONDITION INTO A DIVINE CONDITION.”

@ 05m54s