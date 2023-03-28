How to Know What My Loving Self Is? Discovering My Real Self for the Rest of My Existence, The Most Complicated Being in the Universe, The Most Complex Physical Organism, Human Soul Transformation
2 views
Original:
https://youtu.be/ZyHt0-do_74
20160610-1130 The Creation Of My Real Self
Cut:
01m19s - 06m33s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE PART OF THE WONDERFUL THING ABOUT THE WAY GOD’S CREATED YOU IS THAT YOU’RE GOING TO BE DISCOVERING YOUR REAL SELF FOR THE REST OF YOUR EXISTENCE.”
@ 02m02s
“I AM THE PINNACLE OF GOD’S CREATION."
@ 02m35s
“YOU – YOUR SOUL, IS MORE COMPLEX THAN THE UNIVERSE ITSELF.
AND THE ONLY THINGS THAT ARE ALMOST JUST AS COMPLICATED AS YOUR SOUL IS THE LAWS THAT GOVERN IT.”
@ 03m04s
“THE HUMAN SOUL IS THE ONLY ORGANISM THAT GOD HAS CREATED THAT CAN BE TRANSFORMED FROM IT’S CURRENT CREATED CONDITION INTO A DIVINE CONDITION.”
@ 05m54s
Keywords
universegodcreationspiritualitysurvivalnew agegods lawsindividualcollectivesimpleorganismhuman soulphysical bodysoul foodreal selfdivine love pathnew new agesoul searchsoul developmentsoul transformationgods child
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos