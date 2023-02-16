If Russia declares war on us...

If Russia declared war on us, would we stand a chance? If you consider how emasculated and weak western men are, and that 38% said they would just flee the country, what would happen?

Other Channels:

https://t.me/freedomclanofficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXseSWtA6BzVIkQJmQyOCg

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BGKCVp189w6B/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2042335

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomclan

https://www.instagram.com/thefreedomclanshorts/

https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomclan_?lang=en

https://twitter.com/the_freedomclan

https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/3085697346/FreedomClan https://www.minds.com/thefreedomclan/

https://parler.com/thefreedomclan

https://gab.com/FreedomClan





