BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Karen Kingston Is Told She Is a "Dead Woman Walking” August 11, 2023
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
229 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
688 views • August 13, 2023

Karen Kingston is claiming that her life is in danger because she's ousted Dr. Robert Malone as a double agent that has infiltrated the resistance movement. Dr. Robert Malone has claimed Pfizer has immunity, and there's nothing we can do about it.

Kingston is also claiming that her work reveals how Sheriffs could seize the bioweapon, bring this nightmare to an end. This has made her a threat that must be eliminated. 


Karen claims that RFK Jr. and Children's Health Defense might be compromised, though she is giving him the benefit of the doubt, as he may be just getting bad advice from Dr. Malone. She's asking RFK JR. to come to his senses and recognize that he's being played.


If a Kingston has been marked for death, then sharing this video could save her life. This is not a game, there are consequences faced by “Truthers” who can't be corrupted.


The movement most certainly has been infiltrated, and this is why I'm a lone wolf, working alone, despite many offers to team up. I know I'm a target, so I trust no-one but God Almighty.

- Karen Kingston


Karen Kingston uses evidence-based information, doing med-legal analysis of mRNA technologies with the dangers of the rapidly growing synthetic biology industry.


Karen calls on Mike Adams, Miki Willis, Steve Kirsh to "talk to Dr. Robert Malone to have him call off the CIA - he is friends with them."


"And I'd like to know WHO told the CIA to kill me?


To those who support me, I love you. And PLEASE DO SOMETHING, I gave you all the evidence. It’s in my substack to actually stop this attack on America & humanity.


I just ask that you take action - our lives depend on it, our children's lives depend on it & humanity does too.


There is nowhere for me to hide from them at all!


I want you guys to know, I'm very healthy, I'm a great swimmer, and I'm NOT suicidal! I'm here fighting for you & for the future of humanity. So everyone who supports me, thank you so much, I really do appreciate it. I'm a little teary-eyed because I'm exhausted. I'm absolutely exhausted from trying to stay alive. I'm sorry for the distress I've caused.”


https://karenkingston.substack.com/

Keywords
medical tyrannyone world agendadeep state corruption
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy