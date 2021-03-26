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The White Man Goes on Trial
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172 views • March 26, 2021
Jared Taylor explains why there is no chance that Derek Chauvin will get a fair trial.
Thumbnail credit: Joe Piette/Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/109799466@N06/49978211503/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/03/the-white-man-goes-on-trial/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: Joe Piette/Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/109799466@N06/49978211503/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/03/the-white-man-goes-on-trial/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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