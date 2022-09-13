EPOCH TV: Calls Grow for Trump ‘Contingent Election;’ Biden Admin Raids Trump Team

EPOCH TV: Crossroads with Josh Philipp

Calls Grow for Trump ‘Contingent Election;’ Biden Admin Raids Trump TeamFormer President Donald Trump has made several calls on his platform Truth Social recently for new elections to be held or the overturning of the 2020 election, given allegations of interference by the intelligence community. These calls were echoed by his former aide, Steve Bannon, who also floated the idea of a contingent election.

Just days following their statements, President Joe Biden gave a public speech where he condemned Trump and the “MAGA Republicans.” Biden said there are people who sought to “overturn” an election, and said his speech would address “the power we have in our own hand to meet these threats.” Soon after, Bannon was arrested in New York State, and he also claimed 35 Trump aides had also been raided within the same timeframe.

