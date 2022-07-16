Ep. 64 Part 2 Why Weren't We Ever Taught This VITAL Soul Information, What is Our Mission?

Part 2: Vital Soul Keys & Info, What is our mission. How do our soul and various “bodies” and levels of consciousness play a role?

Don't miss out on Part 1: Full Buck Moon Symptom Check, Why Weren't We Ever Taught This About Our Souls?, Soul Mates, Lion's Gate Portal, Why Are Many Feeling Attacked Right Now, Water Consciousness-

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