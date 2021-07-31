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900 Doctors and Nurses Blog On Medscape Sharing Their Personal Vaccine Injury Stories Since Taking the Jab
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81 views • July 31, 2021
A well respected medical blog (Medscape) recently started to ask medical professionals (doctors and nurses) to comment/blog about any adverse reactions that they have had in relationship to taking the COVID 19 vaccines. In the first ten day's that the blog has been open for discussion it has accumulated over 900 comments from various doctors and nurses throughout the World. I have taken a few comments to share with you - the viewer - and what I witnessed most in the comments was how upset doctors and nurses are with the amount of people (including themselves) who have been injured by the various vaccines. It appears that the Pfizer vaccine has injured a large number of the medical professionals who have logged in to comment on this blog. Pleae share the video and link and continue to open eyes around the World.
https://www.medscape.com/sites/public/covid-19/vaccine-insights/how-concerned-are-you-about-vaccine-related-adverse-events
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
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https://www.medscape.com/sites/public/covid-19/vaccine-insights/how-concerned-are-you-about-vaccine-related-adverse-events
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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