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Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates At TED2010, Bill Gates unveils his vision for the world's energy future
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I've dedicated to researching & breaking the information down to create this content with all the source links to the information presented in each video in the description of every one of the over 4000+ video's I've uploaded to this channel in the last 5 years to help better Inform & WARN the general public about "Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution" Industry Standardization Led By Israel Inovation Authority In Close Collaboration With EU-CANADA-US-UK-CHINA-RUSSIA For The UN-ITU IMT-2030 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) Agenda, feel free to support my efforts here with a donation:

Thank You In Advance it really does help alot. 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

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FIND ALL GOVERNMENT FUNDED ACADEMIC R&D, STANDARDIZATION & POLICY/ORDERS SOURCE LINKS TO BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE-nanotechnology-Biotechnology 6G (IoBnT) (IOE) GLOBAL AGENDA RESEARCH DOCUMENTS FROM 2002-2026 AND BEYOND BELOW!


https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892



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https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575


Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a





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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf

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https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497


Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain

Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee

United Nations A/HRC/60/63

8 September–3 October 2025

https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63

https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63











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How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???


Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??


Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???


🙈🤐😵‍💫

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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm



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https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380


DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

December 2009

Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering

https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf

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https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878


The Discovery That Turns Your Cells into Quantum Sensors, University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer https://rumble.com/v75ry8u-432965406.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

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Scientists program cells to create ‘biological qubit https://search.brave.com/search?q=Scientists+program+cells+to+create+%E2%80%98biological+qubit&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bdb20d90c6d76cf7836caca8478deb32c6

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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