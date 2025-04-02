HUGH HEWITT QUITS WASHINGTON POST ♔ AFTER STORMING OFF LIVE SHOW ☭ WITH LIBERAL COLUMNISTS

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt resigned from the Washington Post after he stormed off a livestreamed discussion on Friday amid a dispute with two of the newspaper’s liberal columnists that he called “the most unfair election ad I’ve ever been a part of.”





Hewitt, a contributing columnist for the embattled Jeff Bezos-owned broadsheet, appeared on a discussion with Jonathan Capehart and Ruth Marcus previewing Tuesday’s election when the conversation turned to a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, where a judge agreed to a request to extend in-person voting in Bucks County.





The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee successfully sought an extension of the deadline after several people who were on line for mail ballots were turned away after the 5 p.m. cutoff on Tuesday.





